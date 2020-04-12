CIRCUMCISION, GENITAL TORTURE, MEDICAL RAPE, SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE

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Rich Winkel
"Circumcision teaches the child that he is alone, that he is not protected, that he is in danger... and that goes with him for the rest of his life."
Patricia Robinette
2014 interview recorded for Birth of a New Earth TV and The People's Voice.