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Wild Doc Immune Bundle
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53 views • February 02, 2022
Break down of the immune bundle and why we dig it 👏🏼🙌🏼😎 to shop bundle, click the link! https://thewilddoc.com/store/The-Wild-Docs-Immune-Bundle-p439459360
It's no surprise that people are being more proactive about their immune systems these days. With so many things circling we wanted to HELP you minimize the stress of searching out the best things to optimize your health. These are some of our top picks to help support your immune system and stock your cabinet!
What's included in the Immune Bundle:
Echinacea
Sweet Annie
Mushroom Immunity
Elderberry Reishi Elixir
Vitamin C
With FREE gift of a Wild Roots shot glass
It's no surprise that people are being more proactive about their immune systems these days. With so many things circling we wanted to HELP you minimize the stress of searching out the best things to optimize your health. These are some of our top picks to help support your immune system and stock your cabinet!
What's included in the Immune Bundle:
Echinacea
Sweet Annie
Mushroom Immunity
Elderberry Reishi Elixir
Vitamin C
With FREE gift of a Wild Roots shot glass
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