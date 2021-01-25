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Paul Scheerbart 27 Perpetual Motion Machines book
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67 views • January 25, 2021
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Paul Scheerbart s Perpetual Motion Machine- Movimiento Perpetuo
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYyVRU5Z0so
In the last days of 1907, the German novelist and exponent of glass architecture
Paul Scheerbart embarked upon an attempt to invent a perpetual motion machine.
For the next two and a half years he would document his ongoing efforts
originally was published in German in 1910
---{==Truth Matters=>
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Paul Scheerbart s Perpetual Motion Machine- Movimiento Perpetuo
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYyVRU5Z0so
In the last days of 1907, the German novelist and exponent of glass architecture
Paul Scheerbart embarked upon an attempt to invent a perpetual motion machine.
For the next two and a half years he would document his ongoing efforts
originally was published in German in 1910
---{==Truth Matters=>
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