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Watch This News Host SHRED Biden in SAVAGE Segment
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391 views • April 06, 2021
Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, Joe Biden Is officially crumbling. SKY News host Alan Jones went off on Joe Biden and his handlers again this week in his commentary. Alan Jones says the “Trump point” about liberal media bias and protection of Joe Biden was proven after American news sites had “no mention” of Joe Biden’s falls while boarding Air Force One.
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