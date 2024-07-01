THE VACCINATED ARE HAVIN' A GOOD TIME!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We're covering six people in one video. Some are still with us, some are not. But they're all happily vaccinated and having a good time.
Sources
Shelly imler
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1806890522235293717
https://www.facebook.com/shelly.t.imler/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-greg-shellys-battle-with-cancer
Kat simons
https://x.com/Marbles34/status/1807179991651639653
https://www.facebook.com/GregMcQuadeCBS6/
Jason Thomas
https://x.com/JonelessHomes/status/1806816174614954172
Dara Young
https://x.com/Marbles34/status/1806645562290139476
Stephanie
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1807184751801069811
https://www.facebook.com/stephanie.duczak.1/
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report