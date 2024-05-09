S H E D D I N G - risk for the "unvaccinated"?
Dr. Pierre Kory describes shedding and its consequences. Shedding involves the transfer of exosomes from "vaccinated" to "unvaccinated" people. There were no studies on shedding prior to the conditional approval of the injections. The gene therapy known as "Covid-19 vaccination" is - as civil rights activist Dr. Reiner Füllmich and numerous scientists determined two years ago - the greatest crime in human history. New pathogenic and fatal effects of mRNA therapy are emerging every day. Heart attacks, turbo cancer, infertility, thromboses, strokes, infant mortality - the indicators of pathogenic effects are increasing rapidly. There is no end in sight. Now "unvaccinated" people are also affected.
