Christians and the True Origins of Halloween-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 29 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
98 followers
5 views • 6 months ago

The founding fathers of America refused to permit Halloween to be observed because they knew it was a pagan holiday. Halloween was not widely celebrated in the U.S. until about 1900. In the 1840’s there was a terrible potato famine in Ireland which sent thousands of Catholic Irish to America. They brought Halloween with them. The modern custom of going from door to door asking for food and candy goes back to the time of the Druids. They believed that sinful, lost souls were released upon the earth by Samhain for one night on October 31st while they awaited their judgment. From any angle, Halloween is a scary, creepy holiday of death that gives glory to Satan. Why would any Christian want to have anything to do with it? Good question. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we will explore the history of the ‘holy day’ of darkness and the underworld known as Halloween, looking closely at the Roman Catholic pagan roots of it. This is not a topic your King James Bible shies away from, and in fact, has plenty to say about the spirits and denizens who populate the pit of Hell. Yes, you have your Christian liberty in Christ to allow you and your loved ones to participate in Halloween, but why would you want to? Do you realize that the souls of your unsaved loved ones who have died live every moment in a Halloween-like existence? They have no rest, day nor night, as their tortured souls cry out for relief that will never come. Halloween is not what you think it is, and tonight, you’ll find out more than you ever wanted to know about it.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
