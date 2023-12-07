Face Masks –An assault on Humanity...

Face Masks – a multifactorial, neuro-pathological assault on our autobiographical memory center, human individuality, and ability to think critically. Masks do way more harm than good. This fact should have been evident to all media-honored "experts" early on. Traindl clarifies: "Various experimental metrological investigations have shown that wearing a mask can lead to the accumulation of carbon dioxide. This contaminated air is then rebreathed, and when the outside air mixes with the accumulated exhaled air below the mask, it causes a reduction in oxygen content. This mixture of air is then inhaled back in." To put it bluntly: Pregnant women unintentionally create an environment for the fetus growing inside them that is detrimental to its development. Aldous Huxley describes in his dystopian novel Brave New World, a remarkably alike environment intentionally fabricated for the fetuses growing in bottles. In the world of the novel, purposeful oxygen deficiency is intended to result in a reduced efficiency of brain function in order to increase production and stabilize the system. In our current "dystopian reality," (actually a contradiction in terms), in addition to the oxygen deprivation mentioned in the novel, numerous additional factors cause demonstrable damage to the most sensitive part of our brains (the autobiographical memory center) at all ages, including but not limited to emotional deprivation, the presence of toxins in the air we breathe, such as the increased carbon dioxide caused by wearing masks. Hence masks not only symbolize submission to a cruel totalitarian regime, but also neuropathologically contribute to the weakening of society's mental immune system, as detailed in The Indoctrinated Brain. The irony is: While the world's population is being driven into a panic about the supposedly deadly consequences of rising global CO2 levels, behind their masks they are being intoxicated by increased CO2 levels, which makes them all the more susceptible to fear and panic because of the damage it does to the hippocampus.

If someone aimed to cultivate a generation with limited independence of thought but highly susceptible to fear communication and optimal controllability, I can think of no more promising, subtle, and thus diabolical way to achieve this goal than to prevent pregnant women, children, and adolescents from breathing oxygen-rich, carbon dioxide-poor air under the pretext of protecting themselves and others.

Fresh air contains approximately 0.04% CO2. Studies have demonstrated that newborn animals exposed to a CO2 concentration only about eight times higher (0.3%) than the natural level, for a prolonged period of time, exhibit neuronal damage. The reduced spatial learning ability observed in the offspring clearly indicates damage to the hippocampus. (The hippocampus is where our spatial memory is located.) Animal studies have shown that this damage is irreversible. It also affects long-term mental health. (The hippocampus regulates psychological resilience.) For instance, pregnant rats' offspring exhibited heightened anxiety levels even when only exposed to 0.1% CO2. Anxiety levels were worse when the pregnant dams breathed air containing 0.3% CO2.[4] But in experiments with adolescent mice, such an increase in breath CO2 also leads to the destruction of hippocampal neurons, resulting in increased anxiety and impaired learning and spatial memory.[5] Furthermore, a reduced blood concentration of the hippocampal growth factor IGF-1 was found. This may decrease the creation of new neurons necessary for hippocampal function.

However, behind an N95 mask, the CO2 concentration is still much higher, with measured values sometimes exceeding 1 %; this is impressively shown by the cited review paper based on a large number of studies: "However, taking into account the above facts of increased carbon dioxide rebreathing under masks with values ranging from 0.22 to 3.52 vol% CO2 in the majority of studies with values above 1% [...], it is clear that carbon dioxide rebreathing, especially when using N95 masks, is above the 0.8% CO2 limit set by the US Navy to reduce the risk of stillbirths and birth defects on submarines with female personnel who may be pregnant." [6] Because of the severe damage to the nervous system, any long-term CO2 exposure exceeding 0.3% should be considered toxic, as stated by the authors of the reviewed study. Moreover, I suggest that an air CO2 concentration of 0.1% or higher should be regarded as toxic, particularly for those who require special protection, like pregnant women and their fetuses, in accordance with the well-established precautionary principle.

