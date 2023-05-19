Ukraine Update May 19, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥 Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched group strikes by high-precision long-range sea- and air-based weapons against the enemy's reserves and full-sized depots storing foreign armament and hardware.

The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

💥 As a result of the strikes, significant stockpiles of AFU weapons and ammunition were destroyed, and the movement of reserves into combat areas was thwarted.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Novomlynsk and Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ The actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance parties were foiled by active operations by units of the 138th and 27th Motorized Rifle Brigades. During the day, the enemy lost 60 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and a D-20 howitzer in this direction.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Ploshchanka and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Two sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated by units of the 98th Airborne Division near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 During the day, more than 75 Ukrainian troops, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and a D-30 howitzer were neutralized.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, assault detachments fought to liberate Artyomovsk with active support of the Airborne Troops.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the enemy's manpower and hardware close to Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The Russian aviation have made 7 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 72 firing missions.

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 200 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems in this direction in the past 24 hours.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day have amounted to up to 150 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, five motor vehicles, one Strela-10 surface-to-air missile vehicle, one FH70 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

◽️ In Kherson direction, over 35 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles have been destroyed.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 68 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 97 areas during the day.

◽️ One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station has been destroyed near Krivaya Luka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Su-24 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Novopavlovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥In addition, four HIMARS and one Uragan projectiles have been intercepted during the day.

💥 Moreover, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Pologi, Romanovskoye (Zaporozhye region), Gorlovka, Peski, Blagodatnoye, Volodino (Donetsk People's Republic), Nikolayevka, Novovodyanoye, and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry