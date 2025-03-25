Fwd from @dva_majors

Morning Summary as of March 25, 2025

Sumy today

The enemy has concentrated manpower and equipment in residential areas.

✨ A missile strike was inevitable.

▪️ Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces struck Izyum, Poltava, Sumy, and Kyiv Regions. Footage emerged during the day of a missile strike on a concentration of AFU personnel and equipment in the urban area of Sumy (https://t.me/dva_majors/67581).

▪️ On the Belgorod direction, a new element of the situation was a massive AFU attack across the border on Popovka, where the heroic defense of our border guards did not allow the enemy to quickly implement their plan. The border guards called fire on themselves, but reinforcements arrived in time. They report that the village of Popovka and our outposts have been plowed by artillery and drones, and Demidovka will likely change hands as well. The enemy still has significant reserves in this direction and intends to continue the attacks, while our troops have also pulled in reinforcements. The AFU has failed to implement its plan to break through our defenses, with heavy fighting for several days in settlements almost adjacent to the border. The civilian population came under enemy strikes, with impacts in the settlements of Yasnyye Zori, Cheremoshnoye, and Shebekino.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Russian Armed Forces yesterday fought near the border crossing of "Sudzha" and the eponymous checkpoint. Fighting is ongoing in the area of our troops' salient into the Sumy Region: Vladimirka - Veselovka - Zhuravka. In Kursk Region, Oleshnya, Guyevo, and Gornal are under enemy control.

▪️ In the north of the Kupiansk direction, the situation on the right bank of the Oskol River is becoming more complicated for the AFU. In the area of the northern bridgehead, Russian troops advanced in the eastern and western parts of the settlement of Topolí and expanded the bridgehead towards Kamianka, as acknowledged by enemy channels. There are also advances of our troops south, in the area of Dvorichna.

▪️ On the Siversk direction, heavy fighting continues west of Bilohorivka towards Hryhorivka. The enemy is using a large number of strike drones.

▪️ On the Oleksandrivka-Kalinovo direction (south of Dzerzhynsk), the 68th Tank Regiment liberated the settlement of Panteleymonivka. Earlier, enemy channels reported the loss of control by the AFU over Oleksandropil. Northwest, assault troops of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment are fighting for Tarasivka. West, heavy fighting is underway near Pokrovsk, with the line of contact around the city unchanged. South, footage has been published of our frontline troops in the liberated Sribne (Serebryannoye).

▪️ On the Komarov direction, Russian Army units advanced towards the settlement of Volne Pole, with fighting for the village beginning.

▪️ On the Zaporizhia direction, fighting continues in the area of Stepove and Maly Shcherbaky.

▪️ A tragedy was the death of our journalists in the SMO zone. Killed were Andrey Panov, a cameraman for the Zvezda TV channel, Aleksandr Sirkeli, the driver of the filming crew, and Aleksandr Fedorchak, a military correspondent for Izvestia.