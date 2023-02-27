https://gettr.com/post/p29ug78e0eb
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: What does the suicide of Thomas H. Lee mean? Whoever has made money by colluding with the CCP in the past will end up miserably. Mr. Lee is just the first one.
#WallStreet #PE #PEPioneer #ThomasHLee
2/26/2023文贵直播：美国私募先驱托马斯·H·李的自杀意味着什么？凡是过去和中共勾兑挣钱的人下场都会很惨！托马斯·H·李只是第一个！
#华尔街 #私募基金 #私募大佬 #托马斯H李
