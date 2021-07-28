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HOW CAN WE HEAL OUR CHILDREN'S MENTAL HEALTH? / ELLEN TOWNSEND 17:00 BST
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64 views • July 28, 2021
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Pandemic Podcast
The negative impact of the Government’s pandemic response on the mental health of our children and young people truly cannot be exaggerated.
Living for more than a year in a climate of perpetual fear is damaging enough, but add in all the measures to which children and young people have been subjected — in the name of protecting the vulnerable — and the picture becomes even more concerning.
My guest today — on Day 2 of our Education Week — is Professor Ellen Townsend, a psychologist who leads the Self-Harm Research Group within the School of Psychology at the University of Nottingham, and a former HART’s mental health lead.
She has been outspoken about the deep damage she sees being done to a whole generation through lockdowns, disrupted education, social isolation, mask wearing and all the other non-pharmaceutical interventions, as well as demanding that young people take responsibility for ‘not killing granny’.
Pandemic Podcast
The negative impact of the Government’s pandemic response on the mental health of our children and young people truly cannot be exaggerated.
Living for more than a year in a climate of perpetual fear is damaging enough, but add in all the measures to which children and young people have been subjected — in the name of protecting the vulnerable — and the picture becomes even more concerning.
My guest today — on Day 2 of our Education Week — is Professor Ellen Townsend, a psychologist who leads the Self-Harm Research Group within the School of Psychology at the University of Nottingham, and a former HART’s mental health lead.
She has been outspoken about the deep damage she sees being done to a whole generation through lockdowns, disrupted education, social isolation, mask wearing and all the other non-pharmaceutical interventions, as well as demanding that young people take responsibility for ‘not killing granny’.
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