HOW CAN WE HEAL OUR CHILDREN'S MENTAL HEALTH? / ELLEN TOWNSEND 17:00 BST

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Pandemic Podcast



The negative impact of the Government’s pandemic response on the mental health of our children and young people truly cannot be exaggerated.



Living for more than a year in a climate of perpetual fear is damaging enough, but add in all the measures to which children and young people have been subjected — in the name of protecting the vulnerable — and the picture becomes even more concerning.



My guest today — on Day 2 of our Education Week — is Professor Ellen Townsend, a psychologist who leads the Self-Harm Research Group within the School of Psychology at the University of Nottingham, and a former HART’s mental health lead.



She has been outspoken about the deep damage she sees being done to a whole generation through lockdowns, disrupted education, social isolation, mask wearing and all the other non-pharmaceutical interventions, as well as demanding that young people take responsibility for ‘not killing granny’.