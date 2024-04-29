Gaza War, Murder Trump & Surveillance 04/29/2024

In today’s video we see that Hamas Terrorists vow to not stop the war until it gets a State, Taylor Greene states that the Democrats want Trump “Murdered”, after Bennie Thompson introduces Bill t strip Trump’s Secret Service Protection and finally, we see that Joe Biden is declaring a National Climate Emergency and giving himself “COVID-Like” Powers.

