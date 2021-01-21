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REVELATION: Trump made agreement with top military officials
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11348 views • January 21, 2021
Dr. Jerome Corsi, in a speech describes a time when the military approached private citizen Trump and discussed a plan to take back our country from corrupt officials. He describes Trump's gift of negotiation and winning every time; despite, appearing as if he is losing. In the end Trump win. And never forget: in the end GOD wins!
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Rumble video location: https://rumble.com/vcrrcj-trump-made-agreement-with-top-military-officials..html
Rumble video Channel location for, "Frankietweb": https://rumble.com/user/Frankietweb
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More videos from Dr. Jerome Corsi: https://www.stitcher.com/show/corsi-nation-by-jerome-r-corsi-phd
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Rumble video location: https://rumble.com/vcrrcj-trump-made-agreement-with-top-military-officials..html
Rumble video Channel location for, "Frankietweb": https://rumble.com/user/Frankietweb
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More videos from Dr. Jerome Corsi: https://www.stitcher.com/show/corsi-nation-by-jerome-r-corsi-phd
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