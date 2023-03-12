"THE MELTDOWN OF THE BANKING SYSTEM" - SYSTEMIC FINANCIAL COLLAPSE IN AMERICA

#MONEY #USA #FINANCE

Today's word: Yah says all US banks will collapse, none will escape the economic free-fall that is coming and no government rescue will save them. The only difference this time will be: Will a bank be completely eradicated from existence or will a stump remain? I saw banks of America burning as the Lord said "LIQUIDATION. LIQUEFACTION. FAILURE OF ALL ASSETS BASED ON PAPER MONEY." This time no one is "Too Big To Fail"- Hear the words of the Lord.





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





