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Ty & Charlene in Tampa, Florida at the Clay Clark Health and Freedom Conference
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6943 views • June 22, 2021
Ty and Charlene speak to 7,000 people about The Truth About Cancer, Vaccines, Fauci Fraud, Censorship and more!
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