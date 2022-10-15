https://gnews.org/articles/t53498787
Summary：10/09/2022 Dr. Harvey Risch: I have zero trust in the CDC and the FDA. They have shown their complete corruption with regards to industry sponsors, and it's despicable. They have put out garbage study after garbage study after garbage study. This despicable behavior is just totally unacceptable. They should be prosecuted in court.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.