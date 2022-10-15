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https://gnews.org/articles/t53498787
Summary：10/09/2022 Dr. Harvey Risch: I have zero trust in the CDC and the FDA. They have shown their complete corruption with regards to industry sponsors, and it's despicable. They have put out garbage study after garbage study after garbage study. This despicable behavior is just totally unacceptable. They should be prosecuted in court.