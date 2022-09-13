⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1200, September 13, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 13, 2022)





◽️ Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery launch massive fire attacks at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at all operational directions.





💥 High-precision attacks laucnhed by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of provisional bases of the units from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade near Slavyansk and Konstantinovka, 115th Mechanised Brigade near Artyomovsk and 53rd Mechanised Brigade near Kurdyumovka.





◽️ Moreover, the list of neutralised targets includes the units from 35th Marine Brigade near Bereznegovatoye, 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Murakhovka (Nikolayev region), 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Balabino (Zaporozhye region), as well as from 14th Mechanised Brigade near Kharkov.





💥 The attacks have resulted in 800 casualties among Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 12 command posts near Serebryanka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Vesyoloye, Soledar, Zaytsevo and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Uspenovka and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region), Shirokoye, Kiselyovka and Novogrigorovka (Nikolayev region), as well as 47 artillery units, 152 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ The list of the destroyed targets includes 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots near Pavlovka and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region), Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), Velikoye Artakovo and Olenovka (Nikolayev region).





💥 Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has destroyed 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).





💥 Air defence means have shot down 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Barvinki and Petrovka (Kherson region), Kiselyovka (Nikolayev region), Kamenskoye, Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as near Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, 7 rocket-propelled projectiles have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka and Kiselyovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 293 aircraft and 154 helicopters, 1,944 unmanned aerial vehicles, 374 air defence missile systems, 4,900 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 834 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,385 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,506 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.