Leah Dundas... A National Treasure, takes action to SAVE OUR PILOTS...! (And others that travel by Air)

A letter is being delivered to the Federal Aviation agency and the CEOs and chief legal officers of all of the major airlines as well as their insurance companies putting aviation entities on notice that they have ignored and acted in contravention of their own Federal Aviation regulations namely part 14 title 14 of the code of federal regulations section 6513.

Its guidance prohibits the medical clearance of pilots who have taken non FDA approved products. There are no FDA approved COVID vaccinations commercially available in the United states. Every pilot flying right now who has been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the United states is flying with non FDA approved products in their system. These do not issue do not fly regulations and guidance as they are known, clearly state, medical examiners should not issue medical certificates to people who are using these classes of medications or products.



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“The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple…

When the government knows everything about you, this is tyranny….

When you know everything about the government, this is democracy”