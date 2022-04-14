Pfizer Hires 2,400 Additional Full-Time Employees To Deal With COVID Vaccine Injuries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/12/2022 Documents forced to be released by Pfizer at the request of a Texas judge show that as early as February 2021, Pfizer notified the FDA that it had hired an additional 2,400 full-time employees to deal with Covid vaccine injuries