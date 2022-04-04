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Surviving their Next DEADLY Attack with Dr. Jana Schmidt | Flyover Conservatives
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191 views • April 04, 2022
Flyover Conservatives
Dr. Jana Schmidt WEBSITE: https://www.janasallnatural.com/
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Dr. Jana Schmidt WEBSITE: https://www.janasallnatural.com/
LOCALS: https://flyoverconservatives.locals.com
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO ► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509 (Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com) ► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com ► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- http://FlyoverCarpet.com https://TipTopK9.com/
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends 💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited 🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives 📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/ 🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life- http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
Be Blessed!
Business or Media, please contact us at: [email protected]
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