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Lawyer Natalia Ravanales: Victims of Experimental Vaccines in Chile
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171 views • June 13, 2021
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GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC! MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
Chilean attorney Natalia Ravanales documents strange cases of body magnetization in three different patients after getting the COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Sinovac.
Dr. Rodolfo Neira and Kinesiologist Eduardo Jiménez accompany their patients: Claudia Pacheco and her mother and Celso Retamal.
All type of metallic objects get sticket to their bodies and even cell phones. These cases are real and has been sent to different courts and even internationally to take legal actions urgently.
This consequence is considered torture in Chile according to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC! MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
Chilean attorney Natalia Ravanales documents strange cases of body magnetization in three different patients after getting the COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Sinovac.
Dr. Rodolfo Neira and Kinesiologist Eduardo Jiménez accompany their patients: Claudia Pacheco and her mother and Celso Retamal.
All type of metallic objects get sticket to their bodies and even cell phones. These cases are real and has been sent to different courts and even internationally to take legal actions urgently.
This consequence is considered torture in Chile according to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
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