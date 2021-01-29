Dr. Montanari on Covid and Coronavirus: byoblu interview

⁣⁣March 2019 Byoblu interview with Dr. Stefano Montanari, an Italian nanopatologist that worked at hospitals for 50 years.Montanari has been very vocal against the lockdown and the restrictive measures implemented in this Covid fraud as he calls it.Both his lab and house in Modena were raided by the Italian police back in 2019 right after he and his wife, also a scientist and a researcher, publicly denounced the finding of nanoparticles in batches of vaccines they had analyzed.According to Dr. Montanari the generalized ignorance and idiocy of today's doctors has helped the covid fraud to spread.Montanari: ""COVID-19 is just one of the many Coronaviruses in existence and IT IS JUST FLU. ""What about the deaths announced on tv then?Montanari cites ISS and ISTAT data that show how the death rate this year is nothing more than that of the past years. So it is all a hype.And facemasks? Well, according to Montanari they are worthless to prevent a viral contagion and extremely dangerous when used for a prolonged period of time. Gloves? ... Idiocy to the highest level.No surprise he was viciously attacked by both national media and government, which he also denounced as incompetent and corrupted, and mainstream medical professionals.Those elderly who are currently at house arrests, he continues, should get out and get their immuno system up and running. Staying home is the last thing they should do.