© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The truth about the US military infrastructure & radar losses as Iran strikes back
Sharmine Narwani, editor of The Cradle and political analyst on everything West Asia, joins Mnar Adley in this week's episode "Iran Goes Max" on MintPress.
Watch the full segment: https://youtu.be/CsMFbe0UvOU?si=QJmUlJEjLB2Me77E