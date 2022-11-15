Border Patrol Morale is at Rock Bottom, Lowest in almost 20 years

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The Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, Art Del Cueto, told Just the News, No Noise on Monday that US Border Patrol has the lowest morale he's seen in almost 20 years.