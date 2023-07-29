Create New Account
being unplugged & a right brain thinker ~ facing the consequences of being different ~
Published 21 hours ago

In todays discussion I want to talk on left-brain myopia and being free from it; and the different types of persecution that you will face, which is not limited to media recruited audience programmed attacks. Such as, but are not limited to hate bashing, gay bashing, hate crime, conspiracy theorist, and so on.


References:

- a video of a st pete florida white supremist speech from a black want-s-be preacher

- proud to be a stinky parody (Silly intro)

- See shaolin vs lama (Quote: you're the one doing the smelling)

