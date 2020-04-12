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Face To Face - Carl Gustav Jung (1959)
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15 views • April 12, 2020
John Freeman interviews Carl Gustav Jung, the most famous living psychologist, at his home in Zürich. We learn about Jung's early life, including the moment in his eleventh year when he realized he was an individual consciousness. Jung speaks about his friendship with Sigmund Freud, and explains why the friendship could not last. Finally, Jung forecasts what he thinks will happen to mankind and describes what man needs to survive.
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Facebook: @InformationIncorporated
Twitter: @Info_Inc73
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