Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump to Present Classified Information of Foreign Interference in 2016 and 2020 Elections
channel image
Rick Langley
895 Subscribers
70 views
Published 19 hours ago

Trump to Present Classified Information of Foreign Interference in 2016 and 2020  at January 6th Indictment Trial

According to the motion submitted on Thursday by Trump’s counsel, led by attorneys John F. Lauro and Todd Blanche, Trum plans to introduce classified evidence during the trial. This evidence is said to disclose activities of foreign influence that affected both the 2016 and 2020 U.S. Presidential elections, thereby substantiating his efforts to overturn the election results.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/breaking-trump-present-classified-evidence-foreign-interference-2016/



Keywords
trumpat january 6th indictment trialto present classified information

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket