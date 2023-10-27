Trump to Present Classified Information of Foreign Interference in 2016 and 2020 Elections

Trump to Present Classified Information of Foreign Interference in 2016 and 2020 at January 6th Indictment Trial
According to the motion submitted on Thursday by Trump’s counsel, led by attorneys John F. Lauro and Todd Blanche, Trum plans to introduce classified evidence during the trial. This evidence is said to disclose activities of foreign influence that affected both the 2016 and 2020 U.S. Presidential elections, thereby substantiating his efforts to overturn the election results.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/breaking-trump-present-classified-evidence-foreign-interference-2016/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.