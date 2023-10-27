Trump to Present Classified Information of Foreign Interference in 2016 and 2020 Elections

Trump to Present Classified Information of Foreign Interference in 2016 and 2020 at January 6th Indictment Trial

According to the motion submitted on Thursday by Trump’s counsel, led by attorneys John F. Lauro and Todd Blanche, Trum plans to introduce classified evidence during the trial. This evidence is said to disclose activities of foreign influence that affected both the 2016 and 2020 U.S. Presidential elections, thereby substantiating his efforts to overturn the election results.



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/breaking-trump-present-classified-evidence-foreign-interference-2016/





