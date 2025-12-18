:Rahu-&-Ketu Explained. by :Thread-Gnoesis. And the mysteries of December 11, solved.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning: this video contains information some may find unable to handle. I have indicated where the most sensitive information begins in the video. Proceed at your own readiness to Hear. All information is gathered from Ancient Vedic and Linguistic gnoesis.
Link to video: The Ripple Effect, by Spencer Speaks.