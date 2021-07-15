MANDATORY VACCINES NO LONGER “CONSPIRACY THEORY”, NOW “CONSPIRACY FACT”! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!!

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pressfortruth
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The “conspiracy theorists” were right, mandatory vaccinations is becoming a reality for many health care workers, students and even potentially the entire country of France! Vaccine passports aka biometric trackers are being offered in place of being locked down and for many it’s a choice between the jab and their job! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news that proves that mandatory vaccines and biometric passports are the endgame and we must reject this lock stock and barrel before it’s too late!
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Sources:
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-college-will-make-covid-19-vaccination-mandatory-for-students-and-staff-on-campus-1.5507086
https://toronto.citynews.ca/2021/07/13/ontario-covid-19-vaccine-health-care/
https://www.cp24.com/news/toronto-board-of-trade-calls-for-vaccine-passports-for-non-essential-activities-1.5507196
https://montreal.eater.com/2021/7/8/22568912/quebec-vaccine-passports-restaurants-bars-september
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/france-warns-vaccines-could-be-mandatory-but-could-the-uk-follow-suit/ar-AAM5WeT
https://nypost.com/2021/07/12/dnc-biden-allies-want-phone-carriers-to-vet-anti-vax-messages/
https://fortune.com/2021/07/12/malta-highest-vaccination-rate-unvaccinated-enter/
https://twitter.com/i/events/1414337056361246721
https://www.joe.co.uk/news/protests-take-place-across-cuba-as-the-country-faces-shortages-of-covid-19-vaccines-280227
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1414506157960359938
https://twitter.com/dandickspft/status/1327907113742389248?lang=en
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1413058031596630020
In France PEDOPHILES ARE PUSHING FOR MANDATORY VACCINES! You Can’t Make This Up!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/in-france-pedophiles-are-pushing-for-mandatory-vaccines-you-cant-make-this-up/
http://theculturechronicles.com/index.php/2021/07/13/the-real-endgame-is-not-vaccines-its-mandatory-biometric-passports-this-is-what-will-be-pushed-to-fight-the-delta-variant-this-fall-the-choice-will-either-be-passports-or-more-lockdowns/