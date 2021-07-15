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MANDATORY VACCINES NO LONGER “CONSPIRACY THEORY”, NOW “CONSPIRACY FACT”! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!!
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371 views • July 15, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

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The “conspiracy theorists” were right, mandatory vaccinations is becoming a reality for many health care workers, students and even potentially the entire country of France! Vaccine passports aka biometric trackers are being offered in place of being locked down and for many it’s a choice between the jab and their job! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news that proves that mandatory vaccines and biometric passports are the endgame and we must reject this lock stock and barrel before it’s too late!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-college-will-make-covid-19-vaccination-mandatory-for-students-and-staff-on-campus-1.5507086

https://toronto.citynews.ca/2021/07/13/ontario-covid-19-vaccine-health-care/

https://www.cp24.com/news/toronto-board-of-trade-calls-for-vaccine-passports-for-non-essential-activities-1.5507196

https://montreal.eater.com/2021/7/8/22568912/quebec-vaccine-passports-restaurants-bars-september

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/france-warns-vaccines-could-be-mandatory-but-could-the-uk-follow-suit/ar-AAM5WeT

https://nypost.com/2021/07/12/dnc-biden-allies-want-phone-carriers-to-vet-anti-vax-messages/

https://fortune.com/2021/07/12/malta-highest-vaccination-rate-unvaccinated-enter/

https://twitter.com/i/events/1414337056361246721

https://www.joe.co.uk/news/protests-take-place-across-cuba-as-the-country-faces-shortages-of-covid-19-vaccines-280227

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1414506157960359938

https://twitter.com/dandickspft/status/1327907113742389248?lang=en

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1413058031596630020

In France PEDOPHILES ARE PUSHING FOR MANDATORY VACCINES! You Can’t Make This Up!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/in-france-pedophiles-are-pushing-for-mandatory-vaccines-you-cant-make-this-up/

http://theculturechronicles.com/index.php/2021/07/13/the-real-endgame-is-not-vaccines-its-mandatory-biometric-passports-this-is-what-will-be-pushed-to-fight-the-delta-variant-this-fall-the-choice-will-either-be-passports-or-more-lockdowns/
Keywords
studentsvaccinecubacanadaschoolsmandatoryinjectionpress for truthpressfortruthkill shot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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