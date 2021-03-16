Is Candace Owens 'Controlled Opposition"?

Candace Owens has come from obscurity to national fame...HOW?...WHY?

Now she has actually said on air that she plans on running for President of the United States!

Not for Governor; Senate or Representative, but for the highest office on the planet!

But don't worry, she's gotten prepared because she said that she has been 'tutored' for a year and half on history, the U.S. Constitution etc..

Listen in and hear what no one else is saying, or, brave enough to say about theConservative's 'darling'.

We have been concerned about this and have been vocal abut it as well.