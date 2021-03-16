© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Candace Owens 'Controlled Opposition"?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • March 16, 2021
Candace Owens has come from obscurity to national fame...HOW?...WHY?
Now she has actually said on air that she plans on running for President of the United States!
Not for Governor; Senate or Representative, but for the highest office on the planet!
But don't worry, she's gotten prepared because she said that she has been 'tutored' for a year and half on history, the U.S. Constitution etc..
Listen in and hear what no one else is saying, or, brave enough to say about theConservative's 'darling'.
We have been concerned about this and have been vocal abut it as well.
Now she has actually said on air that she plans on running for President of the United States!
Not for Governor; Senate or Representative, but for the highest office on the planet!
But don't worry, she's gotten prepared because she said that she has been 'tutored' for a year and half on history, the U.S. Constitution etc..
Listen in and hear what no one else is saying, or, brave enough to say about theConservative's 'darling'.
We have been concerned about this and have been vocal abut it as well.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.