OBEY OR RESIST? - Larken Rose

Resist, always resist!

It's time that Americans realize they are just about the same place as the Russians were, right before they were put into the Gulag and MILLIONS of them were murdered!





I certainly hope the American People will see it....

And then take action to STOP IT!

You MUST Resist!





Go give the original video a "Like"

(You can like this one too ;) )





original video: OBEY OR RESIST

https://youtu.be/2VGUfsrOF0Q