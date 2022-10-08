These 2 HUGE issues show America is at the END OF THE ROAD

Glenn Beck





Oct 7, 2022 This may be the most critical time in America, Glenn says. And might be facing the end of the road. In this clip, Glenn and Stu outline two HUGE issues facing America NOW. They’re not long-term problems, they explain. Rather, our economy and the way Biden has DESTROYED the U.S. oil & gas supplies are issues we must grapple with TODAY. That’s why this election is SO important.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCJ1VHw7z5M