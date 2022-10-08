These 2 HUGE issues show America is at the END OF THE ROAD

Glenn Beck
Oct 7, 2022 This may be the most critical time in America, Glenn says. And might be facing the end of the road. In this clip, Glenn and Stu outline two HUGE issues facing America NOW. They’re not long-term problems, they explain. Rather, our economy and the way Biden has DESTROYED the U.S. oil & gas supplies are issues we must grapple with TODAY. That’s why this election is SO important.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCJ1VHw7z5M
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.