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Drug Addicts Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hunter Biden Connection: Their Wealthy Ukraine/Israeli Sugar Daddy, Kolomoisky of Burisma
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111 views • March 14, 2022
These corrupt political hacks have used Ukraine as their financial piggy bank and stripped Ukraine and raped the people of money and assets. They have exploited the country to death and now trying to use it as a pawn in nuclear war with Russia.
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