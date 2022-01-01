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DR. SAM WHITE | SESSION 85: RETHINKING
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Dr. Sam White | Session 85: Rethinking https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/sam-Session-85-en.mp4:3 | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "Dr. Sam White - General Practitioner The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions. Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/OVALmedia_english Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible. https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/ "
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5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG
Bioweapon nanocensors: Dr. Ariyana Love exposes horrific ingredients in clot shot https://is.gd/oXedaC
Bioweapon genie: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warn humanity about killer inoculations https://is.gd/1JuR3e
Vax induced mass death: Funeral Director predicts COVID camps and jab genocide https://is.gd/40lBii
The Number of Athlete Collapses/Deaths Following Vaccination Is Shocking https://www.europereloaded.com/athlete-collapses-deaths-following-vaccination/
Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/9JKUJ3
Live: Dr. David Martin explosive COVID analysis: Best of 2021 most viral moments and interviews! https://is.gd/FVl7Ad ~ DAVID E. MARTIN – Exposing Moderna; the Star of Plandemic: Indoctornation Reveals the Truth https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/ ~ Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
Mark Steele ~ Chat on The global speaker, topics 5G, so-called vaccines, related, 21st December 2021 https://is.gd/7jXnzZ
AGENDA-666 https://is.gd/vqyuqb ~ WHAT-IS-COMMUNISM https://is.gd/AzKPsS ~ Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-occupation https://is.gd/W7OChQ } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/sNsBOm
Breaking: Aboriginals hunted by military, kids jabbed by force - Disturbing video https://tinyurl.com/yvu8rt8u
Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Technological parasitism: Electromagnetic-based wireless nano-sensor network https://is.gd/1PePZf ~ MAC-cinated: Intra-body nano-network https://is.gd/AZaqCC ~ "Waves" are created with non-ionizing radiation https://is.gd/K3NARi
Dr. Andreas Noack - Recently deceased, explains the Graphene component in the vaccine (RIP) https://is.gd/qvKTc4
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Leuren Moret - Mind control from HAARP, smart-dust, satellites, TV, mobiles etc https://is.gd/MA1Kq6
Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
The more science we can throw at these demonic forces the better - Share this far and wide https://is.gd/LsgrFj
The cult are telling you they are murdering you in their concentration camps (hospitals) https://is.gd/Tx1NhU
They are killing people with this bio chemical weapon - Its all in the science - Why the cover up https://is.gd/19RXEf
Deception on a global scale coming to kill you - Wake up time is running out https://bit.ly/2ZENa2w
Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://bit.ly/3B4qOod
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://bit.ly/3Ccvdae
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
Dr. Sam White | Session 85: Rethinking https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/sam-Session-85-en.mp4:3 | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "Dr. Sam White - General Practitioner The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions. Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/OVALmedia_english Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible. https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/ "
-
5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://is.gd/mXXqXG
Bioweapon nanocensors: Dr. Ariyana Love exposes horrific ingredients in clot shot https://is.gd/oXedaC
Bioweapon genie: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warn humanity about killer inoculations https://is.gd/1JuR3e
Vax induced mass death: Funeral Director predicts COVID camps and jab genocide https://is.gd/40lBii
The Number of Athlete Collapses/Deaths Following Vaccination Is Shocking https://www.europereloaded.com/athlete-collapses-deaths-following-vaccination/
Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/9JKUJ3
Live: Dr. David Martin explosive COVID analysis: Best of 2021 most viral moments and interviews! https://is.gd/FVl7Ad ~ DAVID E. MARTIN – Exposing Moderna; the Star of Plandemic: Indoctornation Reveals the Truth https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/ ~ Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
Mark Steele ~ Chat on The global speaker, topics 5G, so-called vaccines, related, 21st December 2021 https://is.gd/7jXnzZ
AGENDA-666 https://is.gd/vqyuqb ~ WHAT-IS-COMMUNISM https://is.gd/AzKPsS ~ Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-occupation https://is.gd/W7OChQ } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/sNsBOm
Breaking: Aboriginals hunted by military, kids jabbed by force - Disturbing video https://tinyurl.com/yvu8rt8u
Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Technological parasitism: Electromagnetic-based wireless nano-sensor network https://is.gd/1PePZf ~ MAC-cinated: Intra-body nano-network https://is.gd/AZaqCC ~ "Waves" are created with non-ionizing radiation https://is.gd/K3NARi
Dr. Andreas Noack - Recently deceased, explains the Graphene component in the vaccine (RIP) https://is.gd/qvKTc4
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Leuren Moret - Mind control from HAARP, smart-dust, satellites, TV, mobiles etc https://is.gd/MA1Kq6
Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
The more science we can throw at these demonic forces the better - Share this far and wide https://is.gd/LsgrFj
The cult are telling you they are murdering you in their concentration camps (hospitals) https://is.gd/Tx1NhU
They are killing people with this bio chemical weapon - Its all in the science - Why the cover up https://is.gd/19RXEf
Deception on a global scale coming to kill you - Wake up time is running out https://bit.ly/2ZENa2w
Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://bit.ly/3B4qOod
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://bit.ly/3Ccvdae
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
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