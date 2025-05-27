DOGE Bombshell: Records show the Taliban threw PARTIES with American taxpayer money - Cover-Up!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL: Records show the Taliban threw PARTIES with American taxpayer money
‘So the agencies are HIDING money from you… They’re sending to the Taliban’
‘This one is a COVER-UP’
USIP tried to delete evidence on expenses
According to DOGE employees, they were able to recover over 1 TB of the Institute of Peace's accounting records after its chief accountant attempted to delete them.
And the findings will shock you:
"They received $55 million a year from Congress. Any money that went unspent, they would sweep it into a private bank account with no congressional oversight."