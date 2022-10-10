Create New Account
PROPHETIC WORD FROM THE MOST HIGH GOD [TO GOD’S END TIME REMNANT]-STANLEY FRODSHAM
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
PLEASE READ… STANLEY FRODSHAM....Music Background By Don Francisco...

THIS PROPHECY WAS GIVEN in 1965 in the USA by the late Stanley Frodsham (1882-1969). Brother Frodsham was one of the early Pentecostal pioneers who received the baptism of the Holy Spirit in 1908. He was a close friend of Smith Wigglesworth as well as many of the early Pentecostal leaders.

