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The following was written with this video, their analysis.
Crimean Bridge Blow - Video Analysis⚡️
▪️ A wave appears just before the camera cuts out for a moment, the truck is still intact
▪️ The explosion does not spread evenly away from the truck to all sides
▪️ There is an unevenly strong effect in the direction of the railway bridge
🔎 Based on the above circumstances, the truck is almost certainly not the cause of the explosion.
📜 Attachments: Video from the surveillance camera, sequences from the same video, further video of the explosion from a different perspective