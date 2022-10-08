The following was written with this video, their analysis.

Crimean Bridge Blow - Video Analysis⚡️

▪️ A wave appears just before the camera cuts out for a moment, the truck is still intact

▪️ The explosion does not spread evenly away from the truck to all sides

▪️ There is an unevenly strong effect in the direction of the railway bridge

🔎 Based on the above circumstances, the truck is almost certainly not the cause of the explosion.

📜 Attachments: Video from the surveillance camera, sequences from the same video, further video of the explosion from a different perspective