Crimean Bridge Blow 💥 - Video Analysis 🔎
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago

 The following was written with this video, their analysis. 

Crimean Bridge Blow - Video Analysis⚡️

▪️ A wave appears just before the camera cuts out for a moment, the truck is still intact

▪️ The explosion does not spread evenly away from the truck to all sides

▪️ There is an unevenly strong effect in the direction of the railway bridge

🔎 Based on the above circumstances, the truck is almost certainly not the cause of the explosion.

📜 Attachments: Video from the surveillance camera, sequences from the same video, further video of the explosion from a different perspective

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

