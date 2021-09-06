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COVID19- A PANDEMIC OF FEAR BASED ON LIES -WORSE MEDICAL HORROR SHOW IN HISTORY
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260 views • September 06, 2021
The people you rely on for information – Government and Doctors are lying
COVID19 - WORSE MEDICAL HORROR SHOW IN HISTORY – A PANDEMIC OF FEAR BASED ON LIES COVID 19 IS A LIE GROTESQUE PROPAGANDA
COVID19 IS THE WORSE MEDICAL HORROR SHOW IN HISTORY – THIS IS A PANDEMIC OF FEAR BASED ON LIES
MEDIA CALLS FALSE POSITIVES "CASES" THEY ARE LYING TO YOU
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
COVID19 - WORSE MEDICAL HORROR SHOW IN HISTORY – A PANDEMIC OF FEAR BASED ON LIES COVID 19 IS A LIE GROTESQUE PROPAGANDA
COVID19 IS THE WORSE MEDICAL HORROR SHOW IN HISTORY – THIS IS A PANDEMIC OF FEAR BASED ON LIES
MEDIA CALLS FALSE POSITIVES "CASES" THEY ARE LYING TO YOU
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
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