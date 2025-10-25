Desert Neighbors & DIY: Backhoe Work & Laundry Soap!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we dive into a busy day on our Arizona desert homestead! With the tractor back from maintenance, we attach the backhoe to help a neighbor dig a septic tank, reinforcing community ties with a promise of mutual aid. We trade our broken Ram 1500 for an F-150 and plan for a three-quarter-ton truck upgrade. Donna trims creosote for compost, using bunny manure from a neighbor to enrich garden beds, while experimenting with hedge-like growth. Meanwhile, we craft homemade laundry soap with borax, washing soda, and Castile soap to save costs, showcasing our off-grid ingenuity and sustainable desert living!