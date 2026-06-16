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FREEDOM OF MANEUVER: What July 4th Really Means for the Great Awakening
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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FREEDOM OF MANEUVER: What July 4th Really Means for the Great Awakening


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7ayuf0-category-6-storm-the-new-currency-and-the-final-yard.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


Nobody knows the complete plan. Only God knows. The rest of us are just doing our best to read the tea leaves—and sometimes we get it wrong.


In this masterclass on military strategy and spiritual humility, retired Australian Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi explains why the white hats have not yet committed to a course of action—and why that's not hesitation, it's wisdom. The key principle in any battle, from a squad pinned down by a machine gun to a global war for humanity, is freedom of maneuver. Once you commit, the enemy has a say. Every intelligent commander retains as many options as possible until the last safe moment.


Bosi reveals the three-option rule he learned from his commanding officer: always have at least three courses of action. When he learned to find the third, his commander found a fourth. Circumstances change. The enemy responds. The white hats test the environment constantly—floating ideas, gauging reactions, backing off when necessary.


The EBS before July 4th? That was likely an option. It could still happen, but circumstances have changed. The people are fed up, tired of nothingburgers. They need something real to celebrate on the 250th anniversary of the world's most enduring constitution. A genuine reason for joy. And so the timeline shifts.


But make no mistake: troubled times are coming. It will take a long time to plow through acres of traitors and seditionists.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
god only knowsfreedom of maneuverwhite hats three optionsgeneral mike flindersaustralian military disappointmentebs before july 4thcircumstances changedtangible july 4th celebrationtrump ufc cage trolling250th constitution anniversaryarchangel michael gods planschadenfreude retributionindependence day for worldnobody knows complete plantesting the environment response
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