BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Was Jephthah Cast Out by His Family?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 10 months ago

Join us in today's devotional as we delve into the importance of commitment, dedication, and loyalty in a believer's life. Reflecting on the story of Jephthah from the Book of Judges, we examine the impact of faith amidst trials and the consequences of our choices. Learn about Jephthah's journey from being cast out by his family to becoming a leader, and the lessons we can glean about keeping godly company and staying committed to our faith. Be inspired to evaluate your own faith and the company you keep, and to respond to God's word with dedication and obedience. God bless.

00:00 Opening Praise and Worship
00:39 Introduction to Devotion
00:48 The Importance of Commitment
03:18 Jephthah's Story: A Lesson in Faith
07:06 The Influence of Company
09:17 Guidance for the Youth
10:20 Closing Prayer and Blessings

Keywords
familyhatebrothersjephthahrejecteddispised
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy