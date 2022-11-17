Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-things-are-about-to-get-very-bumpy/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, ""I received this Message while praying on November 15, 2022:
"Tell My People to keep their eyes upon Me, and not their circumstances..... for all is about to get very bumpy, very quickly!
The seeds of discord, that have been planted, have taken root, and will manifest a disturbing harvest.""
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.