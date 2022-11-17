Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-things-are-about-to-get-very-bumpy/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, ""I received this Message while praying on November 15, 2022:

"Tell My People to keep their eyes upon Me, and not their circumstances..... for all is about to get very bumpy, very quickly!

The seeds of discord, that have been planted, have taken root, and will manifest a disturbing harvest.""