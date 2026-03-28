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Lifehack or Lose Out in Life: The manifesto of an unapologetic "control freak"
jroseland
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You’ve been sold sweet lies by the mainstream personal growth pop culture. That you should “just be yourself.” That you should “go with the flow” of life more. That you can “manifest” the life you want via positive thinking. That you should “be kind to yourself” no matter what. That obsessive self-improvement feeds an inherent psychological defect somewhere in the murky depths of your being. That you should do less to get what you want. These lies are comforting, and perhaps they work for some people. But not for me, and they probably won’t help you.

You must lifehack relentlessly. You need the underground, unconventional, barely legal, ride-the-ethical-edge shortcuts to what you want. If you’re not occasionally called a “control freak,” you’re underestimating the amount of agency you need to bring to bear in life. And when you’re called that, just do what I do: smirk.

You need to bring sharper tools to the project of architecting a beautiful life.


3:17 Who this book is for

5:40 Not your typical self-help book

6:34 About the third edition

9:27 Getting the most out of this book

12:56 About the audio book

13:47 Feel free to share this book

15:20 Frequently asked questions

21:49 Why do you now wear an eyepatch?

29:01 Silly story: How I became cross eyed


Everything mentioned here 📑 Read multimedia chapter and download digital + audio book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-DL

Order 🛒 My mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
bookidentityself helpaudiobookmanifestopersonal growthpersonal developmentlifehackingjonathan roselandstrabismuslimitless mindsethow to be cross eyedthriving despite your physical imperfectioncross eyedcontrol freakmemoirephysical imperfectionreading comprehension
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