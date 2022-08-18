Employees Win Settlement Over Vaccine Mandate

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https://gnews.org/post/p1a5c6c1e
Aug. 16, 2022 Liberty Counsel founder and chairman Mat Staver explains the details of the $10.3 million settlement after NorthShore University HealthSystem denied employees religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.