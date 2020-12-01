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TUCKER CARLSON 11/30/2020:EVERYONE KNOWS KIDS ARE BETTER OFF IN SCHOOL! NOT EVERYONE.SEE BELOW!
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6 views • December 01, 2020
I'VE BEEN SAYING FOR DECADES WHAT I JUST HEARD A HIGH U.S. INTEL GUY SAY: "SEND YOUR KID TO A GOVERNMENT SCHOOL AND IN 12 YEARS, THEY SEND YOU BACK A MARXIST!" COLLEGES TODAY ARE TRAINING THE NEXT CROP OF BLM/ANTIFA RADICALS! SOMETHING BETTER CHANGE OR WE'RE DOOMED!
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