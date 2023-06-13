Ep. 3: America's Principles Are At Stake

Tucker Carlson responds to the federal indictment of President Donald J. Trump:
* In DC, “foreign policy” is what actually matters.
* Trump’s prosecution isn’t just political; it’s ideological.
* Nobody with his views is allowed to have power in this country.
* Establishment RINOs are ignoring the total destruction of America’s justice system.
* DJT is the one guy with an actual shot of being president who dissents from DC’s longstanding pointless war agenda.
* For that one fact, they are trying to take him out before you can vote for him.
* In this life, we don’t get to choose our martyrs.
* We can only choose our principles — and America’s are at stake.
Tucker On Twitter | 13 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1668747661028081664
