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Experiments proved that viruses do not exist. It is a medical industry fraud. COVID-19 is a fake lie
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122 views • June 21, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
Virology is a complete lie and scam and viruses do not exist. They are caused by biochemical weapon nanites by the Illuminati NWO medical witchcraft industry
Dr. Stefan Lanka’s control experiment shows that there is massive cell die off when he added antibiotics. There is a toxic cytopathic effect. When he added a different source of RNA from standardized yeast like the COVID-19 vaccine, he was able to create the exact same result when virologists add their so-called infected material to gain their experiment results to try to prove the presence of their fake viruses. It clearly shows the central effect of the death of cells and tissues. This is the type of experiment that virologists should have been doing since 1954, but their Illuminati medical billion dollar industry people have not done it. They call this cell die off as “isolating a virus” which they then also sell for 2000 Euros by claiming it contains a virus. They falsely claim that they can create a vaccine from it by taking out individual proteins and calling it “inactivated vaccine.” The nucleic acid is sequenced. Dr. Lanka is able to create the same genome as SarsCov2, HIV, measles, Ebola. Dr. Lanka used the exact same material the virologist scam artists use, but he never added the so-called “infected material,” and it was never in contact with samples from any patients. The claim that massive cell die-off is due to virus is refuted. The COVID-19 virus is fake, and the COVID-19 vaccine AI femtobot nanite t-Veronica virus Borg hive-mind neurolink 5G remote assassination biochemical weapon being injected into millions of humans is very real, and it will cause mass genocide eugenics of God’s human homo-sapiens specie to be replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and their fallen angel devil fathers. For example, there are over 6000 known drugs and Illuminati black magick alchemy witchcraft biochemical weapons that induce pneumonia, including aspirin. The fake COVID-19 virus has never been proven or isolated. The Nazi 5th Reich eugenics program Pleiadian alien fallen angel incarnate avatar Bill Gates said that the new strain of COVID-19 vaccine AI femtobot nanobot biochemical weapon and 5G directed energy weapon that will be unleashed in 2021 will cause billions of humans to die, and this next one will get a lot more attention, and he laughed. In virology, to isolate a virus means to not extract this virus from the body of a sick patient, but to perform a so-called “cell culture.” They add large amounts of antibiotics and antifungals, which are powerful cyto and nephrotoxins, and starve the cell of nutrition to cause mass die off of cells. They do the same thing by looking at extracellular vesicles to call them as HIV and SARS and Hepatitis C. It can be any cellular decay product after a cytopathic effect and surely it is not a fictitious thing called a virus. It is impossible to create such things called “vaccines.” The PCR test to infect humans with femtobot nanites is also fake. Just like vaccines, their social-distancing and COVID-19 masks and home lockdown quarantines are also not based on science, but rather fraud and sham. It is just a social control system to prepare for Satan Lucifer’s AntiChrist dictatorship tyranny police state.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Virology is a complete lie and scam and viruses do not exist. They are caused by biochemical weapon nanites by the Illuminati NWO medical witchcraft industry
Dr. Stefan Lanka’s control experiment shows that there is massive cell die off when he added antibiotics. There is a toxic cytopathic effect. When he added a different source of RNA from standardized yeast like the COVID-19 vaccine, he was able to create the exact same result when virologists add their so-called infected material to gain their experiment results to try to prove the presence of their fake viruses. It clearly shows the central effect of the death of cells and tissues. This is the type of experiment that virologists should have been doing since 1954, but their Illuminati medical billion dollar industry people have not done it. They call this cell die off as “isolating a virus” which they then also sell for 2000 Euros by claiming it contains a virus. They falsely claim that they can create a vaccine from it by taking out individual proteins and calling it “inactivated vaccine.” The nucleic acid is sequenced. Dr. Lanka is able to create the same genome as SarsCov2, HIV, measles, Ebola. Dr. Lanka used the exact same material the virologist scam artists use, but he never added the so-called “infected material,” and it was never in contact with samples from any patients. The claim that massive cell die-off is due to virus is refuted. The COVID-19 virus is fake, and the COVID-19 vaccine AI femtobot nanite t-Veronica virus Borg hive-mind neurolink 5G remote assassination biochemical weapon being injected into millions of humans is very real, and it will cause mass genocide eugenics of God’s human homo-sapiens specie to be replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and their fallen angel devil fathers. For example, there are over 6000 known drugs and Illuminati black magick alchemy witchcraft biochemical weapons that induce pneumonia, including aspirin. The fake COVID-19 virus has never been proven or isolated. The Nazi 5th Reich eugenics program Pleiadian alien fallen angel incarnate avatar Bill Gates said that the new strain of COVID-19 vaccine AI femtobot nanobot biochemical weapon and 5G directed energy weapon that will be unleashed in 2021 will cause billions of humans to die, and this next one will get a lot more attention, and he laughed. In virology, to isolate a virus means to not extract this virus from the body of a sick patient, but to perform a so-called “cell culture.” They add large amounts of antibiotics and antifungals, which are powerful cyto and nephrotoxins, and starve the cell of nutrition to cause mass die off of cells. They do the same thing by looking at extracellular vesicles to call them as HIV and SARS and Hepatitis C. It can be any cellular decay product after a cytopathic effect and surely it is not a fictitious thing called a virus. It is impossible to create such things called “vaccines.” The PCR test to infect humans with femtobot nanites is also fake. Just like vaccines, their social-distancing and COVID-19 masks and home lockdown quarantines are also not based on science, but rather fraud and sham. It is just a social control system to prepare for Satan Lucifer’s AntiChrist dictatorship tyranny police state.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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