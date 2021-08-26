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Free Market Medical Care: An Idea Whose Time Has Come!
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31 views • August 26, 2021
Murray Sabrin PhD
Retired finance professor Murray Sabrin’s new book “Universal Medical Care from Conception to End of Life: The Case for a Single-Payer System” makes a provocative argument for a revolution in the American healthcare system.
Sabrin does not argue for a government single-payer system, instead makes the case for an individual/family single-payer system that puts the doctor-patient relationship at the heart of medical care. Sabrin points out that the American people are “over-insured,” and reveals how a free-market medical care system would lower prices and provide high-quality care to all Americans even if they are indigent.
murraysabrin.com
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Retired finance professor Murray Sabrin’s new book “Universal Medical Care from Conception to End of Life: The Case for a Single-Payer System” makes a provocative argument for a revolution in the American healthcare system.
Sabrin does not argue for a government single-payer system, instead makes the case for an individual/family single-payer system that puts the doctor-patient relationship at the heart of medical care. Sabrin points out that the American people are “over-insured,” and reveals how a free-market medical care system would lower prices and provide high-quality care to all Americans even if they are indigent.
murraysabrin.com
Connect with all of our Guests at: www.your-mp.com/continue-the-conversation
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