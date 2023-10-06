This audio version of the booklet "The Lockdown - Prophetic fulfillment?" is for those who are very busy to read but can listen instead.

This booklet explores the words of Jesus about the end time and shows clearly THE SIGN we should look for to know the end has come.

Please follow with your bibles as the verses are examined. Pray for the guidance of the Spirit as you hear this reading.

To learn more about this subject please visit - www.thatawfulthing.info For a digital copy of this book please download from this link - https://thatawfulthing.info/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Lockdown-Final-copy.pdf

